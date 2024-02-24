Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 39,947 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 600.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 33.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

