Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

