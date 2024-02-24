Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 980 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $583.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

