Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,974 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

