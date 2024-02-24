Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 265,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 292,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.09 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1515 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

