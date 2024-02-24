Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 492,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,246 shares during the period.

BATS INDA opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

