Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 603,585 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 76,950 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 91,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.