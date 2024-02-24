Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

RY stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

