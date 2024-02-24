Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 102,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 192,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,201,000 after purchasing an additional 89,224 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 117,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $188.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

