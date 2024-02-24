Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3,805.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after buying an additional 327,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,106,817 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $100.75 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

