Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 48,650 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,650 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

VGSH stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

