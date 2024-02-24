Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,828 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 127,912 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $49.07 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

