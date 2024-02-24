Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAS. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.20.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

