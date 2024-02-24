CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.19

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.19 and last traded at $74.09, with a volume of 189896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.80.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,718,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,151,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,662,000 after acquiring an additional 112,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

