Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $136.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 231.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $149.34 on Monday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

