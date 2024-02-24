Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.47% of Centerra Gold worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

About Centerra Gold

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.