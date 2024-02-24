Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

