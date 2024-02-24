Certified Advisory Corp Buys 245 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 90.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $516.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.80. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

