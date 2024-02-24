Certified Advisory Corp Has $205,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 562,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 452,641 shares during the last quarter.

PRF opened at $36.80 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

