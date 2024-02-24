Certified Advisory Corp Has $355,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $181.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.80.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

