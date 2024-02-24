Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

