Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

MPC stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $173.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

