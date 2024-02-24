Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,908,000 after buying an additional 10,168,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SU opened at $33.91 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

