Certified Advisory Corp Sells 413 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.22 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.