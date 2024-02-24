Certified Advisory Corp Sells 459 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFF stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1765 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

