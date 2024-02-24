C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $54.49 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 4,606.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in C&F Financial by 1,167.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in C&F Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in C&F Financial by 387.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

