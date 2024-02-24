CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.