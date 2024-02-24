CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGON

CG Oncology Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ CGON opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

In related news, CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.