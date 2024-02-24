Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHW opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 35,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 31,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

