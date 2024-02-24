Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.330-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.150-6.350 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.75.

NYSE CPK traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 237,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.34. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 49.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

