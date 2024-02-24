China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of CGA opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.48.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
