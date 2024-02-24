Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.10.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $118.78.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.