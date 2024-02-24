Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,775 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

