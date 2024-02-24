Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.