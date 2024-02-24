Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance
Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
