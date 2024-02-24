Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 10,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,861,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,849,000 after purchasing an additional 162,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,141,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.