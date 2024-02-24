Citigroup Boosts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $43.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $36.35.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

