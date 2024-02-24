Citigroup Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $83.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEDG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.69.

SEDG opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.91. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $339.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

