Citigroup Initiates Coverage on ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArriVent BioPharma

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at $27,245,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

