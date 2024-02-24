Citigroup Raises NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $334.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $283.00 to $334.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.55.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $238.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in NICE by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $176,206,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in NICE by 193.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after purchasing an additional 834,819 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NICE by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 122.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 417,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

