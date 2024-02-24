Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.52) to GBX 2,400 ($30.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,371 ($29.85).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,181 ($27.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.75. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,862 ($23.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,908.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,160.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,081.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,733.33%.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). In other Compass Group news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

