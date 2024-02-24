Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Citizens Price Performance

CIZN opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

