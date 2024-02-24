City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 216,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. City Office REIT has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $8.84.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,203,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

