Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires 15,000 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI remained flat at $21.53 during trading hours on Friday. 673,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

