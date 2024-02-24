Clark Estates Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $74.82.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

