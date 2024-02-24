Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $3.31 Million in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 234,941 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,279,905 shares of company stock worth $231,500,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.11. 507,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

