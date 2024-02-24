Clark Estates Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises about 4.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,539,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $435,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. 3,815,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,331. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.