Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 125,000 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Perdoceo Education accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.33% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 44.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 86.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.