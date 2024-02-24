Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 125,000 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 3.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,503,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after buying an additional 60,015 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

UL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.66. 1,945,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,564. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.