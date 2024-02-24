Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes $2.79 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. 3,518,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.