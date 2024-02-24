CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 9.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.99. 15,435,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 29,680,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

